The Effects of too much Caffeine

Caffeine may be a naturally occurring chemical, but that doesn’t mean that it is good for you in large doses. Most often found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, it has been linked with the ability to keep a person awake, which is why it is highly valued by those who have high workloads, or want to be able to stay awake for longer. Too much caffeine, known as a caffeine overdose, can have some detrimental effects on the body. These can vary in severity, but it is commonly accepted that the consumption of caffeine should be kept to a minimum for your overall general health and wellbeing.