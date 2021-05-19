newsbreak-logo
It Appears the Tokyo Olympics Are in Very Real Danger of Actually Being Canceled

By Evan Bleier
MySanAntonio
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Japan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases barely trailing its worst surge to date and only 1.7% of the population fully vaccinated compared to 38% in the U.S. and 31% in the UK, opposition to hosting the Tokyo Olympics among the Japanese public is growing stronger. A survey released...

Combat Sportstucsonpost.com

Wrestler Sumit Malik qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Sofia [Bulgaria], May 7 (ANI): Sumit Malik has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth after making it to the finals in the 125kg freestyle category of the World Wrestling Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria. SAI took to Twitter to applaud the wrestler. "Sumit qualifies for Olympics! Many congratulations to Sumit Malik as he qualifies for Tokyo2020 in men's 125 kg freestyle wrestling after reaching the final at the World Qualifier in Sofia. He becomes the 4th male and 7th overall wrestler to qualify." Sumit joins the elite company of Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) in men's freestyle and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) in women weights for those who have qualified for the Olympics. Malik will take on Russian wrestler Sergei Kozyrev in his quest to bag a gold. The Indian wrestler beat Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan and Alexandr Romanov of Moldova to make it to the quarterfinals. There he beat Rustam Iskandari of Tajikistan 10-5 to reach the semi-finals. In the semis, he defeated Jose Diaz Robertti of Venezuela 5-0 to reach the final. Meanwhile, in a major development, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE to donate doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Games participants from National Olympic and Paralympic Committees around the world. National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will work with their local governments to coordinate local distribution in accordance with each country's vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations. The IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are working with the NOCs and National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) to encourage and assist their athletes, officials and Games stakeholders residing in their territories to get vaccinated in their home countries in line with national immunisation guidelines, before they go to Japan. (ANI)
Worldjeffcable.com

Tokyo Olympics or no Tokyo Olympics - that is the question!

We are about 10 weeks out from the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and the question I keep getting from everyone is "Will the Tokyo Olympics happen or not?" And just like everything that we have been dealing with over the last 16 months, there is nothing that is 100% certain during these times. For the last month, I have received countless email messages from the Tokyo Organizing Committee signaling that everything is a "go". There have been messages regarding housing, entry protocol, Covid testing, social restrictions and more. Covid cases have been pretty low in the country, but just the other day, the president of the IOC cancelled his trip to Japan due to a surge in Covid 19 cases. I also read that only 2% of the Japanese population has been vaccinated. I hope that this changes quickly so that the Games can go on.
SportsESPN

International Olympic Committee says public opinion won't cancel Tokyo Games

GENEVA -- The IOC on Wednesday downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games. The news conference followed a monthly meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board held amid a...
SportsThe Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Thousands sign petition calling for Games to be cancelled

Over 230,000 people have signed a Japanese petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be called off in the two days since it was published online, as public concerns mount over holding the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. With 11 weeks until the start of the Games – already postponed...
SportsWKYC

Reports: Transgender weightlifter qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

A weightlifter from New Zealand is reportedly set to become the first openly transgender athlete to qualify for the Olympics. Laurel Hubbard, 43, clinched Olympic qualification in women's weightlifting through an amended system that was set up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inside the Games reported Wednesday. NBC Sports received...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Japanese Hospital: Cancel The Tokyo Olympics

While Japan is set on hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics just months from now, one Japanese hospital is begging for the nation to cancel the big event. The Tachikawa Sogo Hospital in Tokyo had posted signs in its windows that read: “Medical capacity has reached its limits. Stop the Olympics!” and “Give us a break. The Olympics are impossible!”
Manchester-by-the-sea, MABoston Globe

Olympic torch relay being pulled off streets in Hiroshima as COVID cases rise in Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is being pulled off the streets in Hiroshima prefecture as COVID-19 cases rise in Japan barely 10 weeks before the Opening Ceremony. Hiroshima’s governor, Hidehiko Yuzaki, said a ceremony next week without the relay is likely to still take place. This is at least the sixth change to the relay — from rerouting to cancellation — in the last several weeks. Organizers warned before the relay began that changes and delays were expected in the face of the pandemic. The relay began March 25 in northeastern Japan and is to end July 23. Tokyo and other areas are under a state of emergency until May 31.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Minamo future with Liverpool connected to Tokyo Olympics

Takumi Minamo's future with Liverpool could depend on his Olympics commitment. The 26-year-old is currently out on loan at Premier League rivals Southampton. The Athletic says Japan want Minamino to play in this summer's Olmpics on home turf. But playing in Toyko could impact on the player's time with the...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Tokyo hosts Olympic test event

Throughout the last month, Olympic organizers have held 11 test events in Japan, including volleyball, diving and a road race. On Sunday, they added track to that list. Hundreds of athletes competed in a test meet at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo to give organizers an opportunity to fine-tune their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Summer Games.
WorldBBC

Tokyo 2020: The mental strain of the delayed Olympics

After being postponed by coronavirus, the Tokyo Olympics are now only months away. But what has it been like for the athletes during the pandemic - and how have they coped with the delay?. BBC Minute's Kash Jones has been talking to two athletes about what their last year has...
Worldchatsports.com

Tokyo Olympic athletes, officials offered coronavirus vaccines

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Coronavirus vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech will donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC said Thursday. Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before...