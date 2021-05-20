newsbreak-logo
Markets

High-Yield Floating-Rate ETFs

By TheStreet Staff
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 hours ago

Floating rate bonds are a unique debt instrument that use two components to arrive at a final yield: a variable component (tied to a reference rate), and a spread. The combination of these two components is the total yield, which will fluctuate (or float) over time.

Investors that are looking to minimize interest rate risk might find a floating rate bond -- or floating rate bond ETF -- attractive. Here are several floating-rate bond ETF options (that vary in yield): iShares Floating Rate ETF, Market Vectors Floating Rate ETF and Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
235
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
#Etfs#Bond Market#Interest Rate Risk#Investors#Senior Debt#Floating Rate Etfs#High Yield Floating Rate#Rate Bond Etf#Rate Etf#Bonds#Time
