Bath County’s Emily Douglas (23) controlled the ball while teammate Victoria Sutton ran alongside during the Chargers’ game against Eastern Montgomery last Tuesday. (Recorder photo by Maggie Miller)HOT SPRINGS — Eastern Montgomery was too much for Bath County in a Pioneer District girls’ soccer game last Tuesday, defeating the Chargers 9-0. “We played hard but had a rough night,” Bath County coach Adam Frye said. “We struggled to keep the ball and do anything offensively, though not for lack of ...