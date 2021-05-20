newsbreak-logo
MLB

Apple Pocketed At Least $100M in 'Fortnite' Commissions

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple generated at least $100 million in revenue during the 30-month run of “Fortnite” on the App Store, according to an Apple executive’s testimony on Wednesday. The testimony was the latest bombshell during the Epic Games v. Apple trial, now in its third week. The legal battle stems from Apple’s decision to remove “Fortnite” from the App Store in 2020 after Epic figured out how to circumvent Apple’s 30% commission fee.

Related
Video Gamestrendswide.com

How Epic’s ‘Project Liberty’ Weaponized Fortnite Fans Against Apple

On August 14 last year, just 24 hours after Fortnite was removed from the App Store over Epic’s bypass of Apple’s internal payment system, Epic launched Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite. The video, a parody of an old Apple ad from the titular year, positioned Epic as a hero fighting back against the Orwellian Big Brother Apple, destroying the “App Store Monopoly” with a sledgehammer. All of this was accompanied by the hashtag “#FreeFortnite” as a call to action to its playerbase: Fortnite, the beloved video game players love, was in danger. And Epic had arrived to stop the bad guys who wanted to take it away.
Video GamesNME

What’s in a game? Epic vs Apple and the incoming ‘Fortnite’ metaverse

Starting strong with a Fortnite fan shouting, “I would suck all of you to get Fortnite mobile back” over a public teleconference line, the landmark Epic Games vs Apple trial has managed to maintain its momentum as we wrap up the first week of proceedings. Every day in court so far has been insightful, providing a window into the shadowy inner workings of the games industry.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Is Fortnite just a game? The answer is crucial to Epic v. Apple.

One of the most curious questions arising from the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple antitrust trial, now on its seventh day of testimony, is why both sides are so intent on establishing their own definitions of basic tech and game industry terms. Does a phone qualify as a game console,...
TechnologyApple Insider

UK class action over App Store commission could cost Apple $2B

A class action lawsuit filed with London's Competition Appeal Tribunal takes issue with Apple's customary App Store commission rates, arguing the developer fee is passed on to consumers. In a press release Tuesday, claimants in the case argue Apple has overcharged nearly 20 million UK App Store customers for years...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Apparently The Fortnite Banana Man Is Important In The Epic V Apple Trial

You know that moment where Phoenix Wright, apparently an ace attorney, decided to cross-examine a parrot in the first Ace Attorney game? Or the time where he accepted a case that would lead to him defending an orca in court? You know how everyone, from the players to the in-game characters themselves, noted how extremely silly all of that was?
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Apple vs Epic: Fortnite developer probed over its App Store plans in latest day of bitter contest

Epic’s chief executive has been quizzed on what it wants from Apple’s App Store, as the two companies continue their bitter and public fight.The second day of the trial – which sees Fortnite developer Epic up against Apple, arguing over the future of the iOS platform – continued with a US judge pressing the executive on how the changes that Epic is demanding would affect the millions of developers who make software for Apple devices.Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is presiding over a three-week trial that kicked off Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.Epic has alleged that Apple has...
Video GamesKotaku

Even Apple Knows Fortnite's Peely Is A Monster

The Epic versus Apple trial kicked off its second week today, finishing up cross examination with Epic head of marketing Matthew Weissinger. In continued discussion of Epic’s unspeakable inappropriateness, Apple’s lawyer had some questions about Fortnite’s cursed banana, Peely. Apple’s lawyer was going over the Fortnite mode select screen with...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best Fortnite aim courses

Raw talent won’t be enough to stay on top of the Fortnite leaderboards. You’ll need plenty of practice to sharpen your skills and keep your muscles warmed up. Most competitive Fortnite players spend as much time in practice courses as they spend in normal matches. There are countless customized practice...
Video Gamesfintechzoom.com

Fortnite News – Fortnite: Every Week 8 Challenge

This week’s Fortnite challenges have been released and it’s time to get cracking. Thankfully, most of this week’s challenges are relatively easy. Some tasks will have you driving around the map and visiting different locations. If you’ve been doing all the challenges that have been released these past eight weeks you know what to expect.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is Toona Trouble in Fortnite?

The official Fortnite Twitter account has tweeted yet another cryptic image that hints at strange things happening in the Fortnite universe. This time, it’s an old-style cartoon of Meowscles, the mancat that was introduced at the start of Chapter 2. Meowscles would patrol and control Catty Corner until his role...
Video Gamesnetworksasia.net

Fortnite Battle Pass

Just How Much Are Fortnite V. These Fortnite Gamers Are Getting Free V. Why Does The Site Claim My Card Can Not Be Retrieved On My Account As A Result Of Area Limitations?. As well as, with its stonkingly high Fortnite gamer numbers in mind, Impressive has to make money from it in some way. This approach takes a bit longer yet deserves it if you more than happy to embark on some difficulties and function a bit harder to make your complimentary cash. The most convenient way of making complimentary V-Bucks is with everyday log-ins. You make some in-game money every day that you log-in to Fortnite– with the counter resetting each day. Impressive Gamings stated in a statement it will “make this benefit available to players around the world” despite the negotiation being for U.S. gamers just. V-Bucks acquired on PlayStation 4 or Change can not be spent on various other tools.