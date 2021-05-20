Cheers and thanks to all our emergency workers

We would like to thank all the fine folks that ventured forth and attended the revival of our traditional spring gallery opening. It was good to see everyone and reminisce about this last year of solitude. The energy was high and attitudes positive and a general feeling of being“Half way there” was prevalent. Our feelings are that it’s important to maintain a presence, even though this coming summer will also be somewhat bleak. We will be open to anyone who is fortunate enough to visit the Upper Lynn Canal & of course to our “Band of brothers and sisters” lucky enough to be living in one of the finest places on earth.