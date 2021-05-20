Cheers and thanks to all our emergency workers
• Being married to an EMS worker or volunteer is never easy. No one prepares you for the curvy, bumpy road that lies ahead. Dreams of being in good hands if you get hurt or need to be rescued vanish the first time you need an EMT. What better person than a medic to clean your wound, dress it, give it a little kiss and let you know everything will be all right? But in reality, you get: “Put pressure on it,” or “Aw, you’re OK, you’re not dead yet!” And that is it. There will be no rapid couc...www.therecorderonline.com