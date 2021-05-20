newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

North Carolina Woman Charged with Three Counts of Murder and One Count of Child Abuse Over Fatal Highway Crash

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
 10 hours ago
A North Carolina woman is facing three murder charges over a fatal head-on collision last month on an interstate highway. Ivory June Adajar, 38, was previously charged with three counts of death-by-vehicle along with reckless driving, expired tags, a safe movement violation and driving with a suspended license. The deadly...

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

