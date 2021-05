According to social psychologist Shoshana Zuboff, in her book The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, in 2001 tech executives looking to save their companies from the ensuing dot com bust, met in the heart of Santa Clara County and designed the groundwork for the ubiquitous advertising model of our time: Surveillance advertising. It is the practice that... The post EGD: Silicon Valley residents must help ban surveillance advertising appeared first on San José Spotlight.