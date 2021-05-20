High school lacrosse: IHC’s Netto sisters appreciate opportunity to play together in every season

WATERTOWN — The Netto sisters are truly a family for all seasons and sports for Immaculate Heart Central.

Julia Netto, a senior at the school, and twin sisters Hannah and Jennah Netto, both sophomores, don’t have much time off between games and for that matter, seasons, for the Cavaliers.

Julia is in her final athletic season at the school this spring in lacrosse, with Hannah and Jennah also participating in the sport.

“It’s great because we didn’t have that season last year, it’s just fun to be out there playing all of our sports,” Julia Netto said.

All three also play varsity soccer and basketball at IHC, and cherish the time they get to play sports together.

“I love playing with them, they’re like my best friends, so it’s I’ve got my sisters and my best friends on the field at the same time,” Julia Netto said. “We’ve always played together, like in the backyard, so it’s like we’re always playing together.”

“I like it because it like gives us another way to bond and makes us closer,” Jennah Netto said.

“It’s good,” Hannah Netto said. “It’s like a fun experience, watching my older sister and playing with her, it’s kind of motivating in a way.”

All three Netto sisters hail from an athletic family, in which seemingly countless relatives have taken part in various sports.

“We get along very well,” Julia Netto said. “We all kind of have that same sarcasm, the same always want-to-have-fun kind of attitude, so we’re kind of a riot together.”

“Julia’s like the mother hen, she like keeps the twins in line and stuff and looks after them,” IHC girls soccer coach Kurt Robbins said. “She’s definitely the older, in-charge sister and they get along really well, all three of them together.”

Julia, who has played varsity lacrosse since she was an eighth-grader, has recorded a milestone this season by scoring nine goals and adding an assist for 10 points in a 16-5 nonleague win against Tully on May 8. Those were personal bests for goals and points in game.

“It was good, I was glad to able to score and put some goals in to help us win,” Julia Netto said. “Especially since some of them came from Hannah, so it’s nice to get that Netto assist.”

“They’re multi-sport athletes,” IHC girls lacrosse coach Jason Burto said. “They’re athletic and they play hard. Two of them are lefties, so that’s always a plus to have.”

A midfielder in lacrosse, the elder Netto is one of the leading scorers in the Frontier League with 29 goals scored and an assist for 30 points in nine games.

“She’s always going hard, always going 100 percent,” Burto said of Julia Netto. “She’s all over the field and we don’t have many subs, but there’s been a few games where I don’t think she’s moved off the midfield line, she’s played the entire 50 minutes at midfield. And she’s always working hard and a workhorse to get up and down the field for us.”

In lacrosse, Hannah also plays in the midfield while Jennah plays up front at attack and has tallied 11 goals and five assists this season.

“I think they bring speed and aggressiveness,” Burto said. “Hannah’s got the aggressiveness in the midfield, with speed and attacking the goal. And Jennah plays well down low for us around the goal.”

So far, the Cavaliers have won two games in the Frontier League in lacrosse, a 12-9 win over Indian River on May 6 and a 13-2 triumph against Carthage on May 11, and are 3-6 overall.

“This year has been great, we’ve got a young team, but have a lot to look forward to,” Burto said. “Then girls just all around have been playing hard getting up and down the field, and just learning the game being so young. They’re definitely adjusting well and playing great.”

Like many athletes in the Frontier League as well as around the state, this has been an intense time for athletes as three seasons have been played over the course of less than four months.

“It’s been crazy because they’ve all packed together and we’re trying to fit in as many games as we can, it’s crazy, but it’s fun,” said Julia Netto, a co-captain for both the lacrosse and soccer teams.

The Cavaliers managed to get in three games in girls basketball in March against Frontier League opponents, then came soccer season, which was also delayed because of the pandemic.

“I like them all, but mainly basketball,” said Jennah Netto, who plays point guard and outside guard on the basketball team.

“They’re not exactly my favorites, but you’ve got to play them to keep in shape,” Julia Netto said of lacrosse and basketball.

IHC managed to play five games in girls soccer from late March into April, faring 4-1.

“It was nice, because soccer is my favorite sport, so I got to get that last season in,” Julia Netto said.

“She’s a really good player and in my opinion may be in the top five in the Frontier League,” Robbins said of Julia, who will be moving on to attend St. John Fisher. “And the twins are just starting to come into their own and really starting to play well. They had a really good spring season, the whole thing with COVID kind of knocked everybody off a little bit, but the twins are finally starting to finally get it and we kind of have then in the positions where they really excel.”

Soccer season also overlapped with lacrosse season, which got under way with the Cavaliers’ first lacrosse game on April 29, nine days after their last soccer game.

“Last year was sad because that would have been the last chance I had to play with those seniors after playing together all those years,” Julia Netto said. “It was a bummer not being able to play.”

On the soccer pitch, Julia plays on defense and has played on the varsity team since her freshman year.

Hannah also plays on defense in soccer, while Jennah plays up in the midfield.

“I like them all, but I really like playing soccer,” Hannah Netto said.

“Personality-wise I can tell them apart a little bit,” Robbins said. “Jennah is a little more outgoing and Hannah’s more quiet, at least during soccer. But now they’re both coming out of their shells a little bit, so it’s good. They work really hard, both of them, and all three of them. Julia’s always worked really hard.”

The Netto sisters’ mom, Jill, played both soccer and basketball at IHC.

“Jill Netto was a St. Croix and I coached her, and I coached her brothers and I coached her cousins,” Robbins said. “So 34 years, I’ve been around for a while, so I coached all of them, so now I’m starting to coach kids of kids and they’re just a fantastic family. Those girls are real good girls, they don’t get into any trouble at all.”

Robbins continued: “They have a lot of family support, their mother and father were really good athletes ... and that’s a huge athletic family in Watertown. So it’s long, long history of really good athletes.”