Highland Medical Center receives X-ray machine

At the Highland County Board of Supervisors May meeting, the Board approved the conditional use permit for a campground at History Tellers at 6983 Cowpasture Road North in Headwaters. The Planning Commission had sent the application to the Board with a favorable recommendation with conditions. The Board tabled action on that application March 25. With the approval of the permit Tuesday evening, the conditions included are: primitive camping for registered guests only with no RV’s, camping permitted only from noon Friday to noon on the following Sunday, compliance with COVID guidelines, compliance with health guidelines on the number of people based on septic capacity, the conditional use will not transfer upon sale or gift of the property, a limit of no more than 45 camping sites and no additional signage will be permitted related to the camping.