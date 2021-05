Matthew Scott Campbell, 48, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sat., May 8, 2021. Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Jeannette Pennington Campbell and the late Ronald “R.C.” Eugene Campbell. He was a Travelers Rest Devildog graduate class of 1992, graduated from Liberty University Home Bible Institute, and was an ordained minister. He retired as an engineer from Parker District Fire Department, was a lifetime member of Forestville Baptist Church and a member of Renfrew Baptist Church.