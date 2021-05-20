Bills passed made for easier voting in Virginia this year
RICHMOND — Soon, Virginians will return to the polls for primary contests. On June 8, you have a chance to make your voice heard, and I hope you get out and vote. With the election on the horizon, I am reminded of all that we accomplished during the 2021 General Assembly session. I have the honor of chairing the Senate Committee on Privileges and Elections. The General Assembly passed a number of bills to make our elections system more fair, secure, and accessible, and I wanted to highlight a fe...www.therecorderonline.com