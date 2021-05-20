newsbreak-logo
5-20-21 inmate attacks staff members at waupun prison

Two staff members were injured and transported to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Waupun prison. The assault happened Wednesday morning in the kitchen at the Waupun Correctional Institution. Sources told WFDL news a sergeant received a chipped tooth in the attack and another officer was elbowed in the throat. The inmate, Eric Morris, is serving a sentence for multiple charges including strangulation-suffocation.

