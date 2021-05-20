5-20-21 inmate attacks staff members at waupun prison

Six years after fire destroyed a Fond du Lac home, two Fond du Lac residents face charges in connection with the blaze. Joseph Cassola 1V and Blanca Ramirez have been bound over for trial on charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety in connection with the April 2015 fire that destroyed a home at 20 South Lincoln Street. Fire Chief Pete O’Leary tells WFDL news a patron at the D and D Tavern suffered smoke inhalation after he went inside the burning home to try to extinguish the blaze. O’Leary says the cause of the fire was suspicious from the beginning but he says sometimes it takes a while to make an arrest. Cassola is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on $20,000 cash bond. Ramirez is being held on $15,000 cash bail.