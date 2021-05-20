5-20-21 dodge county youth vaccine clinics
The Dodge County Public Health Department is offering the Pfizer vaccine this week to children 12 years and older. A vaccine clinic was held Wednesday and will be held Thursday at the Hustisford High School gym and Friday at the Mayville High School gym from 3:30 pm to 6pm. Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer says you do not have to be a Dodge County resident to get a vaccine. Sauer says walk-ins are welcome, and a parent or legal guardian must be present. You can also make an appointment by calling the Dodge County Vaccine Hotline at (920) 386-4830.