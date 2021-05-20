newsbreak-logo
Dodge County, WI

5-20-21 dodge county youth vaccine clinics

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodge County Public Health Department is offering the Pfizer vaccine this week to children 12 years and older. A vaccine clinic was held Wednesday and will be held Thursday at the Hustisford High School gym and Friday at the Mayville High School gym from 3:30 pm to 6pm. Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer says you do not have to be a Dodge County resident to get a vaccine. Sauer says walk-ins are welcome, and a parent or legal guardian must be present. You can also make an appointment by calling the Dodge County Vaccine Hotline at (920) 386-4830.

