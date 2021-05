There will be AHL Hockey at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica next season after all, and the news comes with some nostalgia. The Utica Comets confirmed Thursday that they have entered into a 10-year agreement with The New Jersey Devils and the Utica Comets to move their AHL team back to Utica, and the request was approved by the AHL Board of Governors. The board also approved the move of Vancouver's AHL team, now the Utica Comets, to Abbotsford, British Columbia, which is about an hour out of Vancouver.