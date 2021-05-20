Urban and small stream advisory up for Osage County

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.