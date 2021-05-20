Urban and small stream advisory up for Osage County

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Solomon River near Niles affecting Saline, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. Neosho River near Americus affecting Lyon County. Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids affecting Lyon County. Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading affecting Lyon and Osage Counties. Salt Creek near Lyndon affecting Osage County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading. * Until Monday evening. * At 11:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.3 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Overlow on the right bank is in several swift channels over Road Y 5, 3 miles north of Reading. * Impact...At 25.7 feet, Water overtops the bridge deck.