Osage County, KS

Urban and small stream advisory up for Osage County

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of the KVOE listening area east of Emporia are under an urban and small stream flood advisory. The National Weather Service has Osage County in the advisory until 10:45 pm. Doppler radar has indicated half an inch to an inch of rain has fallen with another half-inch to an inch possible, increasing the risk of what the Weather Service calls minor flooding.

Related
Emporia, KSWIBW

Rivers and Creeks Expected to Crest Monday Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We had rain Sunday and lots of it for areas south of I-70. Flooding is worst near Emporia, KS and Lyndon, KS with Emporia officially measuring 3.64 inches of rain with localized reports upwards of 6 inches. That will cause some flooding concerns and creeks and rivers in the region are expected to crest Monday evening.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Flooding reported in Emporia

Flooding is being reported in multiple areas of Emporia as a result of Sunday's heavy rains. An estimated 2 - 5 inches has fallen in the area and another 1 - 2 inches was expected to accumulate through 8 p.m. Are you experiencing flooding?
Emporia, KSKVOE

WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: National Weather Service issues flood warnings for local bodies of water Featured

Widespread flooding on area roadways and bodies of water has begun following continuous heavy rainfall through the overnight and morning hours Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading until Monday morning. As of 9 am Sunday the river was at 17.3 feet, just below the 19 ft flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 21.8 ft before dropping back below the flood stage later this evening. A second warning goes for the Salt Creek near Lyndon until Monday morning. Shortly after 9 am Sunday, the creek crested above the 10 ft flood stage and currently stands at 10.02 feet.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Solomon River near Niles affecting Saline, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. Neosho River near Americus affecting Lyon County. Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids affecting Lyon County. Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading affecting Lyon and Osage Counties. Salt Creek near Lyndon affecting Osage County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading. * Until Monday evening. * At 11:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.3 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Overlow on the right bank is in several swift channels over Road Y 5, 3 miles north of Reading. * Impact...At 25.7 feet, Water overtops the bridge deck.
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Douglas; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND EASTERN OSAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pomona Lake to near Richmond. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Baldwin City, Wellsville, Overbrook, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pomona Lake and Globe. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 160 and 198.