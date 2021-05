The 1st Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but that doesn’t the fun stops there. After all, there are nine innings in a baseball game (not counting extra innings, of course). On May 7, Sony San Diego launched the 2nd Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.