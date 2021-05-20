newsbreak-logo
Cedar Falls, IA

Donor kicks off fundraising for new Cedar Falls pool with $500,000 matching gift

By Andrew Wind, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Iowa
 13 hours ago

May 19—CEDAR FALLS — An anonymous donor is offering to match up to $500,000 in contributions toward construction of a proposed pool facility at the new high school. The organization Jump In! announced that the donor will match any dollars contributed, beginning this month. The 500-plus member group, representing the recreational and competitive swim community, is leading the effort to raise $3.3 million. It has already received $572,550 that is not part of the matching challenge.

