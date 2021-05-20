Donor kicks off fundraising for new Cedar Falls pool with $500,000 matching gift

There are so many great places to eat in Downtown Cedar Falls, and in the next few months, there will be a few more places to add to the mix. The Black Hawk Hotel will be welcoming a new restaurant as its next-door neighbor very soon. The Carter House Market & Café will be located on the adjoining side of the historic Black Hawk Hotel. According to the restaurant's website, the eatery will have a deli counter with sandwiches, salads, and pressed juice.