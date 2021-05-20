5-20-21 chairman of republican party of fdl county disappointed with cheney’s removal from leadership post
The chairman of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County says he was disappointed that congresswoman Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership post in the House. Demonstrating their allegiance to Donald Trump, Republicans last week elected Rep. Elise Stefanik to the No. 3 leadership job that had belonged to Cheney. Chairman of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County Rohn Bishop says Cheney has a more conservative voting record than Stefanik. Republicans tossed the Wyoming Republican from the leadership post for continually calling out Trump for helping spur the violent January 6 Capitol insurrection and relentlessly pushing his false claims that voting fraud caused his reelection defeat.