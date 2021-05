After weeks of wondering and imagining we finally got a look at the realistic lightsabers Disney Parks announced and even got a look at how they work. It’s been a busy few weeks for Disney and Star Wars. First the “Special Look Inside Disney Parks” press conference included the promise of a realistic lightsaber, last week we got a look at the upcoming Disney Cruise Line’s Hyperspace Lounge, and then of course was May the Fourth and the premiere of The Bad Batch. But the hits just keep coming as a brief announcement for Galactic Starcruiser Galaxy’s Edge attraction included a quick look at this realistic lightsaber in action. And it is beautiful.