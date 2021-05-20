5-20-21 school mask mandates

Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced that on May 21, Emergency Order 13v5 (EO-13v5) will be revoked, removing the requirement for mandatory masking throughout the Municipality of Anchorage. This change comes as a result of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advising that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most public settings, increased vaccination rates, and decreasing case counts in Anchorage. This is a significant milestone and reflects the effectiveness of vaccines, and the commitment of our community over the past year to get us to this moment. The change will go into effect on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.