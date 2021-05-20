newsbreak-logo
5-20-21 school mask mandates

Cover picture for the articleFifty Wisconsin School Districts have lifted mask mandates in schools in the final weeks of the school year, despite recommendations from health officials not to do so. In our listening area masks are optional in the Lomira and Rosendale-Brandon School Districts. Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says school boards are making the decisions not based on public health recommendations. Mueller says there’s a big difference between a business that employs adults who are able to get vaccinated and schools that have children that are not yet able to get a vaccine.

