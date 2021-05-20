5-20-21 republicans move to reinstate work-search requirement

newsbreak-logo
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have reinstated a requirement that unemployed people look for work to qualify for benefits. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers suspended the requirement in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the state, forcing businesses to close. Lawmakers have extended the suspension for months by passing emergency rules. The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted Wednesday to reinstate the requirement beginning next week. The requirement was slated to automatically be reinstated in July, but Republicans want to move faster to alleviate a shortage of workers as the pandemic wanes and businesses reopen. Republicans unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would end a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement.

