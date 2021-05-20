newsbreak-logo
Public hearing set on Washington Irving School rezoning for housing

By Amie Rivers, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Iowa
tribuneledgernews.com
 13 hours ago

May 19—WAVERLY — Though members expressed discomfort about possible development, the City Council voted to set a public hearing on rezoning a former school property the city owns to allow affordable multi-family housing. The council voted 5-2, with Matthew Schneider and Heather Beaufore opposed, to approve a first reading of...

