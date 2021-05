MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — On the eve of a federal trial related to a May 2020 protest, a federal judge has restricted what defense lawyers can argue. Jury selection slated to start Monday in the case, which has been viewed nationally as a test for how aggressively the U.S. Justice Department can prosecute crimes arising from protests. Tia Deyon Pugh, 21, stands accused of impeding law enforcement officials in a manner that impacted interstate commerce.