Six children of Waterloo Tyson workers awarded company scholarships for college
May 19—Six children of Waterloo Tyson workers were awarded college scholarships by the company, according to a news release. Each of the six students got $1,000 for education expenses, like tuition, books, room and board or other academic fees. The award is part of Tyson's annual local scholarship program, which chooses students based on academic performance, school involvement and community involvement and financial need, according to the release.www.tribuneledgernews.com