Video Games

Xbox Game Pass Losing Two Kingdom Hearts Games

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass has announced a number of new games coming to the system this month, but it comes at a cost, as several games are also slated to leave the service soon. Unfortunately for Kingdom Hearts fans, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both leave Game Pass on May 31st. Subscribers will still be able to check out Kingdom Hearts III after that date, but the rest of the series will no longer be available. Those that still need to finish the games might want to try wrapping them up quickly!

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
