Watch Rob Gronkowski Get Lit Up by the Tampa Bay Lightning While Trying to Play Goal

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman retired from the NFL last month. Rob Gronkowski can’t believe it. The former Patriots tight end — who himself retired in 2019, only to return a year later with Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay — believes that Edelman’s departure from the league may only be temporary. In fact, if Edelman’s knee heals, Gronkowski expects No. 11 to return to the field. “I just wish the best for Julian to heal up. Obviously in his little press conference thing, he said he was going to go until the tires fell off, and he sure has. So I’m...