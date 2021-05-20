newsbreak-logo
Lafayette Parish, LA

School updates for Thursday, May 20

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nirNV_0a57qdiM00

The Lafayette Parish School System will reopen schools tomorrow Thursday, May 20.

According to LPSS, students will return for in-person learning after being closed earlier this week due to heavy rains across Lafayette Parish and Acadiana.

However, LPSS says that Southside High School remains on a hybrid schedule .

The Calcasieu Parish School Board says all schools and facilities will be closed for the remainder of the week (May 20-21) because of changing weather predictions and more rain in the forecast. Students and faculty will return to campuses on Monday, May 24.

"With portions of our area still dealing with flooding, we do not feel that opening our schools at this time is a safe decision. After the year we’ve all experienced, we are saddened to once again be closing our doors," said administrators. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families during this time, as these types of decisions are never easy to make."

Graduation ceremonies for high school seniors are still currently happening as scheduled; administrators will notify parents if changes occur.

Also, all Jeff Davis Parish schools will be open on Thursday, May 20. Tuesday, administrators said more than 60 percent of bus routes in the parish were impassable.

