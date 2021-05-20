newsbreak-logo
Mason City, IA

Mason City Skywalk in the works, funding approved

KAAL-TV
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - There are a lot of changes coming to Mason City, and now a skywalk is in the works. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of Mason City, we really appreciate all of the investment and interest we’ve seen from across the region and the surrounding states,” Aaron Burnett, city administrator for the City of Mason City said.

Mason City, IA
Mason City, IA
Mason City, IAKIMT

Mason City chamber wins digital campaign award

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The Mid-American Chamber Executives (MACE) have honored the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce with its “Digital Campaign of the Year” award. MACE says the award is designed to honor the inventive media and digital platform content that has shown to push the boundaries of...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Meredith Wilson birthday bash in Mason City Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa – Music Man Square celebrates Meredith Wilson’s 119th birthday on Tuesday. The free event will run from 5 to 8:30 pm with be music, singing and dancing throughout the Streetscape, and a free showing of “The Music Man” at 6 pm. Ice cream and cake will be provided by Candy Kitchen Ice Cream Parlor and HyVee.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

North Iowa Area Community College joins manufacturing consortium

North Iowa Area Community College is joining with Iowa’s Community Colleges and the Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) to create a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector. The training and awareness initiative includes partners from across the state. A January report from the Iowa...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids

Hundreds of Iowans were in attendance at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Saturday morning for the annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser. The fly-in breakfast was hosted as a joint effort between the River City and Clear Lake Kiwanis clubs and the North Iowa Air Service. The event was a big hit, with hundreds of people making their way to Mason City's airport on Saturday morning.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: The Florences fight for their country

Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House. Two hundred and seven years ago the British burned the White House, the Capitol and the Library of Congress during the War of 1812, and John Lloyd Florence was there. Born in Prince William County, Virginia, in 1790, he enlisted in the army in 1812 and served in the Captain Moses Company of Virginia.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

ICYMI: Victory for Mason City man as attorney curbs parking ticket appeal

For Pete's sake, the parking-ticket tangle a local business owner found himself in with Mason City officials has finally come undone. Last month, an attorney for Pete Kiroff filed a motion with the court to dismiss an appeal put forth by the city which had contested the magistrate's ruling in favor of Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

River City Rundown weekend edition for May 15-16

So, what do you think? To mask or unmask? Reporter Zach Dupont is collecting local opinions on the CDC's latest recommendation that those fully vaccinated can go without masks, indoor or outdoor. Will you? Send him an email at Zachary.Dupont@globegazette.com. And here's what's up heading into the weekend in North...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Mason City, IAMarietta Daily Journal

Mason City pioneer museum reopens after long closure

MASON CITY — For folks who work with the Kinney Pioneer Museum near the Mason City Municipal Airport, living history has been a little less alive over the past year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum, which has operated for 53 years, hasn’t been open to the public since July 2020 when its board of trustees unanimously voted not to open for the season.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

River City Rundown for Thursday, May 13

Caleb Kennedy, a 16-year-old finalist on "American Idol" this season, had to exit the show on Wednesday after a video surfaced of him at age 12 sitting next to a person wearing a white hood that resembles a KKK headpiece. Cancel culture or a racist video? Kennedy's mother says the...
Mason City, IAKIMT

New pieces of art coming to River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Sculptures on Parade is adding some new pieces. This year's parade will feature 29 new rotating sculptures that will be installed this coming Tuesday, as well as 7 new permanent sculptures. The artists who created these lovely works of art will be in town next week to see their creations on display. The rotating sculptures will be on display until next April, when they will either be returned to the artist or moved to another similar program. One existing piece, titled 'Rocky', will take up permanent residence at Southbridge Mall.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

MASON CITY, Iowa - Staffers with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Engineering are counting the days when the keys to their new facility are officially handed over. The roughly $3.5 million facility, located behind the county Law Enforcement Center on the west side of Mason City, will feature a wash bay, expanded garage, sign shop and offices, is a combination of three existing facilities. These include the Clear Lake shop, a sand/material lot on the east side of Clear Lake, and the South Federal Avenue shop. The sale of these properties is part of what is allowing the project to come in under budget. To help with further cost savings, the department is moving existing equipment into the new facility, and some work like aggregate removal, seeding and some interior work is being done by the department itself.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Carney: Conservation sites are good, but only first step

If you have traveled south of Clear Lake on Interstate-35 since last fall you may have noticed the large CREP project and sign on the west side of the road just a few miles from town. The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) is the same program responsible for the two water retention areas just east of Mason City on US Hwy 18.