newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Crowd gathers to watch election results after mail-in ballots counted fast

By ERIC MARK STAFF WRITER
Standard-Speaker
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of 30 Luzerne County election workers finished tabulating 17,143 mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s primary election less than an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m. The tabulation went much faster than it did after last November’s general election because the pre-canvassing of ballots — in which ballot envelopes are opened and ballots are sorted — was completed late Tuesday afternoon, county Manager David Pedri said.

www.standardspeaker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#Board Of Elections#Voting Districts#Election Polls#Primary Election#The Election Board#Mail In Ballots#Ballot Envelopes#Election Officials#Precincts#November#Fast Tuesday Night#Tabulators#Media Members#Interested Citizens#Time#Good Natured Banter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Luzerne County, PAStandard-Speaker

Luzerne County announces Saturday ballot drop box hours

Voters looking to drop off ballots can do so Saturday. Luzerne County Election Director Bob Morgan announced the ballot drop box in the lobby of Penn Place will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to allow voters to return mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary. The Penn Place...
Luzerne County, PAStandard-Speaker

Luzerne County primary ballot includes contests for county judge and state Supreme Court and special election for state Senate

Luzerne County voters are casting ballots in Tuesday’s primary election for judicial, municipal and school board elections. Some Luzerne County voters are voting in a special state Senate election, and all voters, not just registered Democrats and Republican, are able vote in that special election. The most notable local election...
Luzerne County, PAWOLF

Luzerne County mail-in ballot concerns draw attention to Primary Election

WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — With the Pennsylvania Primary Election right around the corner, the Luzerne County Elections Bureau, yet again, faces another issue. Some Luzerne County mail voters have received outer return envelopes incorrectly addressed to Western Pennsylvania. FOX56 tried to speak with the Luzerne County Bureau of elections. Unfortunately to...