Crowd gathers to watch election results after mail-in ballots counted fast

A team of 30 Luzerne County election workers finished tabulating 17,143 mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s primary election less than an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m. The tabulation went much faster than it did after last November’s general election because the pre-canvassing of ballots — in which ballot envelopes are opened and ballots are sorted — was completed late Tuesday afternoon, county Manager David Pedri said.