Here's a sobering fact, 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day. Demographers call the aging baby boomer population The Gray Tsunami, but who's going to take care of that flood of elderly people when they can no longer care for themselves. The US Census Bureau reports that the population of residents 65 and older grew by more than 34% in the past decade. And during the next 15 years, more than a million workers will age out of the workforce. While that may sound like a testament to the healthier and longer lives we're living, it also points to a growing crisis in home health care. More than 67 million people over the age of 60 are expected to need in home care and the current supply of qualified workers doesn't even come close. Home care professionals point to lower wages and a perception that in-home caregiving is a dead end job, but that's changing as more home care agencies like Comfort Keepers invest in an all-out effort to attract workers with benefits, better pay and opportunities for advancement.