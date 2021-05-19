Prioritize brain health during Mental Health Awareness Month
This past year has forced many of us into difficult situations that have taxed our brain health. Many people who need help often don’t seek it because they don’t recognize their struggle or want to admit it. No one is alone in their path to brain health wellness. In fact, brain health struggles are more common in our community than you may think with one in five people experiencing a mental health illness during their lifetime.theperrynews.com