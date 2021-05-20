TalentLaunch Welcomes Helpmates Staffing Services to its Growing Network of Companies
CLEVELAND (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. TalentLaunch, a network of independently-operated staffing firms, recently welcomed Helpmates Staffing Services to its growing network of companies. Helpmates is a full service staffing agency which has been servicing the Southern California market since 1972. Over the past 49 years, Helpmates has grown into one of the largest, most well-respected staffing services in Southern California, staffing over 250,000 positions in a vast category of industries, organizations and governmental agencies. Helpmates' corporate office is located in Irvine, CA with a total of three offices in Southern California.