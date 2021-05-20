newsbreak-logo
Bryson: Straight Drives, Luck and “Laminar Flow” at the PGA

By Kathlene Bissell
FanSided
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBryson DeChambeau is at it again. He is looking at all the variables and sorting through best ways to play the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Everyone agrees it is an exceptionally hard golf course for the PGA Championship, and DeChambaru has the physics terminology going. This time it’s laminar flow, which, as best as we can figure, is the way the wind or water or other substances move around stuff. It’s unlikely that any golfer has ever mentioned this before or that they will in the future.

