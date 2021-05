NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 06, 2021. The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts' esteemed 27th Annual Communicator Award winners have been announced and Mediaplanet wins big with four overall Awards of Excellence (gold) that include two client-branded content pieces – the first piece titled, “Life-Saving Specialty Medical Care Helping People with Severe Eating Disorders” sponsored by ACUTE Center for Eating Disorders and the second piece titled “How a COVID-19 Diagnosis Helped This Couple Find a New Purpose” sponsored by Wave. The two additional Awards of Excellence were in the category of overall Integrated Campaign, celebrating Mediaplanet’s published “Journey to Transplantion” campaign that features actor and comedian George Lopez on the print cover, and the “Living With HIV” campaign that features Netflix star chef, Gabe Bertacini who lives with HIV. Both campaigns were published within USA TODAY in November and December of last year respectively.