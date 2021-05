Founder and CEO of Sourceability LLC, bringing global digital solutions to the electronic components marketplace. The component sourcing and purchasing function is as old as the electronics industry itself, but it has largely failed to keep up as other business units have evolved. Whereas new product introduction, testing and even sales and marketing functions have continually embedded new technologies into standard operating procedures to increase effectiveness and efficiency, sourcing and purchasing teams have held fast in favor of the dreaded enemy of innovation: “The way we’ve always done it.”