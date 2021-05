The Board of Supervisors has made the right call on the marijuana issue facing us [“A burning question,” April 21]. The governor and the General Assembly who are forcing this junk upon the citizens of this state should be concerned. It is a known fact that the state has tried in vain to keep young children from smoking regular cigarettes and now they want to expose your child to a habit-forming drug. They did not heed the data coming out of Colorado. In fact, they do not heed any advice or data that is put before them. Wait until you have to enforce the rules when they are broken. Our police officers have more important things to be concerned with than having to face a “high on pot” individual. It will happen.