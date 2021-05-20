Rhino Fleet Tracking and InSight Mobile Data to Merge with GPS Insight

Founder and Managing Principal of DBP Institute. I consult companies on how to transform technology and data into a valuable business asset. Organizations — for-profit and nonprofit — all over the world are looking at leveraging data and analytics (D&A) for improved business performance. Findings from a McKinsey Global Institute survey indicate that data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to acquire customers, six times as likely to retain customers and 19 times more profitable. But many companies, despite being data-rich, are poor in deriving and adopting insights. The results from another McKinsey survey show that fewer than 20% of companies have maximized the potential and achieved analytics at scale. According to research from the market intelligence firm IDC, one major reason for the poor success rate of D&A projects is the lack of stakeholder buy-in; in other words, poor user adoption.