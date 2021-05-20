Ericom Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards at the 2021 RSA Conference

Remember that massive, sudden shift to remote work about 15 months ago? Brace yourself, because things are about to get a lot more complicated in the workplace. That was the driving theme from Mike Prokopeak, editor-in-chief at Reworked.co, in his opening keynote address during the May 13 Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference. The spring edition of the four-event 2021 series is now available on-demand. (Editor's note: Simpler Media Group is the parent organization for CMSWire, Reworked.co and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference).