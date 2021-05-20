newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ericom Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards at the 2021 RSA Conference

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 12 hours ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Ericom Software, a leader in secure web and application access solutions, today announced that it has received four 2021 Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards: Most Innovative in Anti Phishing, Best Product in Anti Phishing, Next-Gen in Deep Sea Phishing, and Cutting Edge in Micro-segmentation. Ericom Software is being recognized as an innovator in applying the concept of Zero Trust security to interactions with web and email and adding powerful identity-based microsegementation and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) security controls to VPNs and corporate networks.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Software Security#Rsa Conference#Information Security#Global Security#Global Network#Network Security#Prweb#Ericom Software#Next Gen#Ztna#Cyber Defense Magazine#Fmdhs#Eai#Automated Policy#Zero Trust Network Access#Emea#Linkedin#Malware Prevention#Infosec Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Vancouver, CACMSWire

6 Takeaways From the Spring Digital Workplace Experience Virtual Conference

Remember that massive, sudden shift to remote work about 15 months ago? Brace yourself, because things are about to get a lot more complicated in the workplace. That was the driving theme from Mike Prokopeak, editor-in-chief at Reworked.co, in his opening keynote address during the May 13 Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference. The spring edition of the four-event 2021 series is now available on-demand. (Editor's note: Simpler Media Group is the parent organization for CMSWire, Reworked.co and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference).
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Satori selected as finalist for RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox

Satori, a DataSecOps company revolutionizing data access, security and privacy for the modern data infrastructure, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work democratizing and protecting sensitive data in the cloud using a SaaS-based transparent setup. On Wednesday, May 19,...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Corporate Performance Management Software Market Strapping Growth by the End 2026 | Oracle, SAP, IBM, Anaplan, Infor, Workday, Planful (formerly Host Analytics), Unit4, Epicor Software

The Corporate Performance Management Software Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to ReportsWeb. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of...
Technologyaithority.com

Fidelis Cybersecurity Acquires Cloud Security and Compliance Pioneer CloudPassage to Enhance Company’s Active XDR Platform

Fidelis Cybersecurity, the industry innovator in active extended detection and response (XDR) solutions trusted by Fortune 100 firms and governments worldwide, announced today the acquisition of CloudPassage, a pioneer in cloud security and compliance. “The acquisition of CloudPassage extends our vision to unify endpoint, network, cloud and deception in a...
Businessprweek.com

Havas and Wellcom partner on global production network

Havas has announced a partnership with Innocean-owned creative production network Wellcom Worldwide to launch a global production business called Havas Studios. Employees from both businesses will transfer to the new company, which will have its headquarters in London and be led by Paul Ward, Havas U.K.'s COO. He takes on the new title of global chief executive of Havas Studios.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Confluera Named Winner In Two Categories Of Cyber Defense Magazine's 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera , the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, today announced that the company has been named a winner of two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The company won Editor's Choice in the Cloud Workload Protection category and Cutting Edge in the XDR - Extended Detection and Response category.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Salt Security Recognized By Cyber Defense Magazine As "Most Innovative In API Security" In 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual RSA Conference-- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named Most Innovative in API Security in the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Salt Security was also named a Hot Company in the Best Cybersecurity Startup category. The Salt Security API Protection platform provides API-first companies with unparalleled capabilities in API security, including continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, attack detection and prevention, and remediation details to eliminate API vulnerabilities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

McAfee Takes Center Stage With Three Honors At Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA 2021

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device to cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it was recognized as a recipient of the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) global InfoSec awards in three categories: Best Cloud Security Solution with MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), Best Endpoint Security technology with MVISION Endpoint Security and Best Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution with MVISION XDR.
Computersaithority.com

VMware Enables Greater Security and Business Resilience for the Modern, Distributed Enterprise

At RSA Conference 2021, VMware will showcase how the company helps eliminate the complexity existing approaches with more interconnected security. New threat landscape report details how attackers are successfully evading perimeter defenses. At RSA Conference 2021, VMware security experts will highlight opportunities for continued evolution in cybersecurity strategies and prescriptive...
Technologyaithority.com

Viavi Introduces 800G FLEX XPM Module as Communication, Cloud and Hyperscale Service Providers Accelerate High-Speed Adoption

Industry’s First Fully Integrated Test Product for Pluggable 800g Transceivers Based on 100g Electrical Lane Speed Will Be Showcased at Ofc 2021. Viavi Solutions Inc. announced the expansion of the VIAVI ONT solution portfolio with the 800G FLEX XPM Module, the industry’s first fully integrated test product for pluggable 800G transceivers that utilize 100G electrical lane speed, with integrated test applications. 800G represents the current peak of practical optical networking speeds, and as network traffic continues to surge, it is fast becoming part of operators’ upgrade plans.
ComputersStamford Advocate

New ZTEdgeTM Platform is the First Comprehensive Zero Trust Cloud Security Solution Designed for Midsize Enterprises and Small Businesses

Simple and Affordable Cloud Security Service Delivered by Certified ZTEdge Managed Security Service Providers. Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced the launch of ZTEdge, a comprehensive Zero Trust security platform that meets the unique requirements of midsize enterprises (MSEs) and small businesses. ZTEdge is delivered to MSEs by certified ZTEdge MSSP partners as a single cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, all at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions.
Technologycisco.com

Cisco empowers the endpoint and unleashes XDR capabilities from the SecureX Platform

It’s been a year since Cisco launched SecureX, and we recognize it takes a village to innovate and celebrate. Throughout Cisco’s journey delivering the first-ever integrated security platform to market, our team of experienced cybersecurity experts, accomplished engineers and product management have remained closely aligning with CISOs and security customers to deeply understand—and think ahead of—the challenges of the modern security portfolio.
Technologyaithority.com

Nuspire Revolutionizes the Security Industry Experience With the Release of MyNuspire

Industry’s first ever technology agnostic, single pane of glass operating system consolidates an organization’s entire technology stack into one holistic view. Nuspire, a leading and trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), announced the general availability of myNuspire, a revolutionary technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization’s entire technology stack into a single pane of glass.
Businessaithority.com

Bambuser Acquires Martech Company Relatable to Create a Powerhouse Platform for Livestream Social Commerce

Bambuser announced the acquisition of Relatable, a global marketing technology company, for approximately $24 million. The purchase will bring together significant core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and creative influencer marketing campaigns, which will better enable brands and retailers to scale high-impact Livestream shopping implementations and drive business results.
Technologypiworld.com

HP Indigo Unveils New Digital Printing Technologies at Dscoop Edge Fusion

At Dscoop Edge Fusion 2021, HP Inc. announced a new wave of innovations for HP Indigo digital printing, supporting momentum, growth and digital transformation. Print service providers (PSPs) worldwide continue to adopt HP Indigo digital printing, with more than 125 HP Indigo presses already installed to date from the new technology portfolio announced in March 2020.
Technologytechbeacon.com

RSA Conference 2021: Are you ready to get resilient?

Heading into the annual RSA Conference—which this year, like so much else, will be virtual—security professionals and speakers are urging the security community to move beyond educating executives and workers about security and on to execution. The theme for RSA in 2021 is "Resilience." For John Dickson, a principal at...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Digital Transformation Vital to Keeping London Market Competitive: Survey

Digital transformation is imperative to remaining competitive in the London market, according to the results of a new survey published by the International Underwriting Association (IUA). Companies identified simplifying processes to enable processing without manual intervention as their highest strategic priority. An online survey, together with a series of in-depth...
Computerschannele2e.com

UiPath Launches Robotics Automation School

Enterprise automation software company UiPath announced it is launching Ireland’s first automation school to help educate students in automation technology, according to a statement from the company. UiPath is partnering with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and the ABP School of Automation to deliver the training through funding of a pilot traineeship.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Investors, Founders of Global Blockchain Projects, Influencers and Funds Gather for the Private Conference in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / On May 27, Dubai will host the Supreme Blockchain Conference dedicated to the most important trends in the cryptocurrency market. Investors, global blockchain projects, representatives of funds, influencers and decentralized platforms, heads of developers teams at the DeFi sector will discuss the hottest topics and issues of the cryptocurrency world, such as cryptocurrency portfolio management strategies, assets tokenization, NFT development perspectives, taxation and compliance in the crypto industry.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

HelpSystems acquires Agari to focus on enhancing its data security suite

Agari has seen notable growth with its Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, which sets the standard for protecting organizations against phishing, business email compromise, and email threats. In light of today’s complex security environment and increased cybercrime, this is a key capability for organizations in all industries, which is why HelpSystems continues to focus on enhancing its data security suite via adjacent acquisitions.