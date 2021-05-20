Superhero Bits: ‘The Story of Marvel Studios’ is Coming in October, ‘Injustice’ Animated Movie on the Way & More
Which star from the Arrowverse is directing the season finale for Superman & Lois? Will you pick up the big two-book release of The Story of Marvel Studios? When can you get a first look at the upcoming Injustice animated movie? Could a certain deceased character return in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Which of James Gunn‘s previous collaborates wants to join Guardians of the Galaxy 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.www.slashfilm.com