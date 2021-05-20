Superhero Bits: ‘The Story of Marvel Studios’ is Coming in October, ‘Injustice’ Animated Movie on the Way & More

Superheroes have perhaps never been as in vogue as right now. One of the biggest reasons behind this is the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series of movies and TV shows based on Marvel comic characters which have broken box-office and viewership records over the last decade or so. Characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Ant-Man, War Machine and Falcon, who would have only been known to comic-book fans, are all household names now due to the success of the MCU. Add to this the constant appearances of the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman from the DC Comics world on our screens, albeit with a lot less successful, and the popularity of TV shows such as The Boys, and you can understand why superhero movies are all the rage at the moment. It has also been refreshing to see some new and interesting storylines in this regard, and the Netflix movie Project Power is a great example of this.