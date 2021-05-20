Wind Advisory issued for Southwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.