Del Norte County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southwestern Humboldt FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

