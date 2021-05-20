Frost Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.