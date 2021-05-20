newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Thursday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

