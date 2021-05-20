newsbreak-logo
Upshur County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following creeks in Texas Big Sandy Creek Near Big Sandy affecting Wood and Upshur Counties. Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman affecting Wood County. Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Sandy Creek Near Big Sandy. * From Friday evening to Sunday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Big Sandy Creek is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 17.8 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding.

Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Upshur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN UPSHUR AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Oak, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Jefferson, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Harleton, Union Grove, Warren City, Lassater and Judson.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or near Kilgore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Hallsville, Overton, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Liberty City, Joinerville, Lakeport, Easton, Union Grove, Warren City and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Titus; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Como, or 12 miles east of Sulphur Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to Ping Pong ball size. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Cookville, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Winfield, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Hopewell, Monticello, Roeder, Harvard and Cypress. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Gregg; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...WOOD UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS...CAMP AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Grove, or 11 miles west of Winnsboro, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Quitman, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Cason, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Forest Hill and Yantis.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Wood County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boxelder to near Mount Pleasant to near Pittsburg to 7 miles north of Rosewood, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1135 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Hagansport, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Scroggins, Newsome, Winfield, Talco, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Harts Bluff, Monticello, Cuthand, Johntown and Grice. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Bowie County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Marion, Morris, Red River, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Red River; Titus; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Marion County in northeastern Texas Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clarksville to near Mount Pleasant to 6 miles southeast of Leesburg, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1140 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Pittsburg, Clarksville, Leesburg, Boxelder, Nash, Hooks, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, De Kalb, Lone Star, Queen City and Naples. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH