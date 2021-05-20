Flood Warning issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following creeks in Texas Big Sandy Creek Near Big Sandy affecting Wood and Upshur Counties. Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman affecting Wood County. Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Sandy Creek Near Big Sandy. * From Friday evening to Sunday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Big Sandy Creek is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 17.8 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding.alerts.weather.gov