Hidalgo County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 800 AM CDT Thursday. * At 810 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Water continues to cover roadway with frontage roads closed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Weslaco eastbound and westbound frontage roads along interstate highway 2 at N mile 2 W, Texas Blvd to Westgate Dr. High water continues to impact the frontage roads with pumping ongoing through tonight. Roads may not be clear until later Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HIDALGO AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Hidalgo County...northwest Cameron County and Willact County.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1056 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Hidalgo to 12 miles south of Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge to 28 miles south of Progreso City Offices. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Progreso and Palmview.
Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Special Weather Statement in Hidalgo County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Hidalgo County Texas Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO...CAMERON AND WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from San Perlita to Combes Community Center to 6 miles south of Relampago. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Progreso, Edcouch and Santa Rosa.