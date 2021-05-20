Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 800 AM CDT Thursday. * At 810 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Water continues to cover roadway with frontage roads closed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Weslaco eastbound and westbound frontage roads along interstate highway 2 at N mile 2 W, Texas Blvd to Westgate Dr. High water continues to impact the frontage roads with pumping ongoing through tonight. Roads may not be clear until later Thursday morning.