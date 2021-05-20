NY AG was probing Trump Organization CFO's taxes for months: report

newsbreak-logo
By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 10 hours ago
The New York attorney general’s office has reportedly been investigating a long-time top Trump Organization executive’s taxes in a criminal capacity for several months.

CNN reported Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has been probing the personal taxes of Allen Weisselberg , chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, for months, according to people familiar with the investigation. The probe is reportedly being overseen by a small unit in the attorney general’s office that has the power to bring criminal charges.

The investigation is centered on Weisselberg as an individual, sources told CNN, but it could be expanded to include actions he has taken at the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg has overseen the Trump Organization’s finances for 40 years, according to CNN.

Weisselberg is also part of the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s investigation looking into the Trump Organization. According to CNN, prosecutors at that office, led by Cyrus Vance Jr., are probing his role at the Trump Organization, his personal finances and benefits given to his son Barry, who is also a long-time employee at the Trump Organization.

Vance's office is reportedly coordinating with James’ office on the criminal investigation involving Weisselberg.

Weisselberg has not be charged of any wrongdoing, the network noted.

Investigators are reportedly trying to uncover leverage that could persuade Weisselberg to cooperate with authorities, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

A potential cooperation of Weisselberg could increase pressure on Trump, his family and his organization.

CNN noted that Weisselberg recently added to his legal team, bringing on Bryan Skarlatos, a tax specialist and criminal defense lawyer.

Mary Mulligan, Weisselberg’s attorney, said she had “no comment” when reached by The Hill.

The Hill reached out to Trump and the Trump Organization for comment.

A spokesperson for James said the attorney general does not have a comment at this time.

James’ office announced on Tuesday that it is now investigating the Trump Organization in a “criminal capacity” in addition to a “civil capacity.”

Her office is working with Vance’s office to determine if the organization inflated the value of its properties to lenders and insurers, and if it paid the appropriate amount of taxes.

