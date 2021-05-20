newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

LIVE AT 9:30 PM: Ford unveils all-electric F-150 Lightning

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uQD6_0a57njyV00

Ford is unveiling the all-electric F-150 Lightning at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn tonight at 9:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF THE EVENT

Ford said the truck brings innovation, technologies, and capabilities to the F-series. The world got a sneak peek at the truck yesterday when a camouflaged version was driven by President Joe Biden.

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game, Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a release. “America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Production of the truck will begin next spring at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Electric Prius#Power Production#Production Company#Mustang#All Electric F 150#F 150 Lightning#Ford President#Over The Air Updates#Technologies#Headquarters#Spring#Live Stream#Capabilities#The Game#America#Innovation#Ceo Jim Farley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
Dearborn, MIDetroit News

Chip woes: Ford cuts F-150 production again

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. is bringing its three-shift Dearborn Truck Plant, where America's best-selling vehicle, the F-150, is built down to one shift the week of May 24, the automaker confirmed Monday. Production of Ford's profit-fueling vehicle is also down this week and next at the Kansas City Assembly...
Dearborn, MIdbusiness.com

Ford DIY COVID Air Filtration Kit Validated by Scientific Research Journal

Ford Motor Co.’s do-it-yourself Scrappy Filtration kit designed to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 virus particle concentration in the air is featured this month in the scientific journal Physics of Fluids. The kit, developed by the Dearborn-based automaker in conjunction with Pennsylvania’s Lasko Products, can be assembled at home...
Dearborn, MIdbusiness.com

Ford Expands Free Amazon Alexa Service and Power-Up Wireless Updates

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn announced it will produce 33 million vehicles with its Power-Up software update service by 2028, expand its rollout of a more seamless Amazon Alexa as a complimentary feature for up to three years, and add more over-the-air updates to its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving technology.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Amazon Adding About 3,200 Michigan Jobs

We've all heard some of our friends or family members professing that they don't shop on Amazon because it competes with brick and mortar businesses and takes jobs from local people. You may even read some such criticisms in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. But make no mistake, Amazon fulfillment centers do employ Michiganders and the retail giant is currently hiring.
Dearborn, MIthedetroitbureau.com

A Week With: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands First Edition

When Ford officials finally confirmed the company would be bringing the Bronco back and it wouldn’t be just one vehicle but a set of utes, classic Bronco fans and off-roading aficionados went crazy. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker faced a tough challenge. It’s never easy to develop a vehicle that honors...
Dearborn, MIkfqd.com

As chip shortage goes on, cars are scarce and prices are up

Ford pickup trucks built lacking computer chips are shown in parking lot storage in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Automakers are cutting production as they grapple with a global shortage of computer chips, and that's making dealers nervous. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) DETROIT (AP) — Automakers are cutting production as...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Expert: Chip shortage to cost auto industry $110 billion

Detroit — The semiconductor shortage is now expected to cost global automakers $110 billion in revenue this year, according to global consulting firm AlixPartners, up from the $61 billion the firm predicted in January. Interruptions to chip supply, including a fire at a Japan semiconductor facility, severe weather in Texas...
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Cherry Hill Barbers redecorated to highlight local history

Cherry Hill Barbers has been a part of the Dearborn community for 65 years, located near the corner of Telegraph and Cherry Hill. While the business has been in the same spot for decades, the inside has undergone recent changes. Cherry Hill Barbers, 23914 Cherry Hill Street, partnered with Dearborn...