Hanah Bowen lost her perfect game with nobody out in the seventh inning. Two batters later, Bowen — and the seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats — lost the game. Terra McGowan belted a game-winning home run to left field with one out in the seventh inning, and 12th-ranked Oregon rallied to beat the UA 2-1 Friday night in a nationally televised pitchers’ duel in Eugene. The blast also scored Haley Cruse, who led off the inning with a single to right field and advanced to second on a bunt. With one out, Bowen got a quick two strikes on McGowan. The 0-2 pitch was clubbed deep to left field, however, and the Ducks walked off as winners.