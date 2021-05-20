newsbreak-logo
Brentwood, NY

Over 100 people sign up for COVID-19 shot during Brentwood vaccine party

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 people signed up to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday in Brentwood as part of a pop-up vaccination party. A Hispanic law firm donated the vaccines and administered them with the help of a local doctor. "I come from an immigrant family. I know...

